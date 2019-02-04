Textbook bill would give public schools priority over private schools | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Textbook bill would give public schools priority over private schools

Chris Ramirez
February 04, 2019 05:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A bill making its way through the 2019 legislature could stop the state from lending textbooks and instructional materials to non-public schools.   

Advertisement

Donna Illerbrun, the principal at St. Therese Catholic School, worries lawmakers behind the bill are under the impression that only affluent families send their students to private or religious schools.

“Our community here, our school community -- we have 35 percent of our students qualify for free or reduced lunch,” said Illerbrun. “They are below the poverty line.”

Rep. Daymon Ely supports the bill. But he added an amendment that he thinks is a compromise.

He believes some private schools discriminate against students, so textbooks would go to public schools first-- and then leftovers would go to what he believes are non-discriminating private schools. 

“We added to the bill that all funds would go to fill the instructional needs of public schools, they get the textbooks first, then it would go to private schools that would not discriminate based on all protected classes,” Ely said.

The New Mexico Supreme Court has weighed in on the issue in the past. It said that the state is permitted to loan books to private education schools.

“The state Supreme Court already made this decision in December, just a month or so ago and now the legislature seems to want to undo a state Supreme Court decision,” said John Foreman, state director of the New Mexico Association for Non-Public Schools.

Ely believes the bill is in compliance with what the state Supreme Court ruled.

However, the bill does not explain the process of deciding which private schools are deemed discriminatory.

Track this bill during the 2019 legislature

Credits

Chris Ramirez


Updated: February 04, 2019 05:21 PM
Created: February 04, 2019 04:44 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

1 found dead as police continue to investigate explosion on Albuquerque's West Side
1 found dead as police continue to investigate explosion on Albuquerque's West Side
Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex
Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex
Mysterious downtown castle to be new turquoise museum
Mysterious downtown castle to be new turquoise museum
SWAT situation ends with subject in custody
SWAT situation ends with subject in custody
Police search for wanted teenager
Police search for wanted teenager
Advertisement




1 found dead as police continue to investigate explosion on Albuquerque's West Side
1 found dead as police continue to investigate explosion on Albuquerque's West Side
Textbook bill would give public schools priority over private schools
Textbook bill would give public schools priority over private schools
Governor signs 42 bills in 'rocket docket'
Governor signs 42 bills in 'rocket docket'
SWAT situation ends with subject in custody
SWAT situation ends with subject in custody
Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex
Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex