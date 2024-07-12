The Latest: Biden returns to the campaign trail following high-stakes news conference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yesterday, President Joe Biden opened his highly anticipated news conference with a forceful defense of his foreign and domestic policies and batted away questions about his ability to serve another four years, even as he flubbed a reference to former President Donald Trump in one of his first answers.

Now Biden and his team are continuing on their relentless sprint to persuade lawmakers, donors and voters that he is still up for the job with a trip to Michigan, part of the trio of “blue wall” states that his campaign now says is the clearest path to victory in November. Over a dozen members of Congress have called for him to bow out of the campaign.

The Latest:

FILE - Former first lady Melania Trump leaves after voting in the Florida primary election in Palm Beach, Fla., March 19, 2024. Former first lady Melania Trump will attend the Republican National Convention next week in Milwaukee. That’s according to two people familiar with her plans who spoke on condition of anonymity before full details are released (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee

Trump calls picking his VP ‘a highly sophisticated version of ‘The Apprentice’’

Trump is comparing his vice presidential search to the reality TV show he helmed years ago.

“It’s like a highly sophisticated version of ‘The Apprentice,’” Trump said on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show amid intense speculation over his pick.

The presumptive GOP nominee once again made clear his preference to unveil his pick at the Republican National Convention, which kicks off Monday in Milwaukee.

Trump said he’d “love to do it during the convention” or “just slightly before the convention, like Monday.”

He also said he’s down to a handful of “really, really good candidates.”

“I may be leaning one way and that changing sometimes — you know all of a sudden you see something that you like or you don’t like and you lean a little bit differently … but we have a very good bench.”

Biden meets with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus

President Biden spoke viritually with with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, according to a Democratic aide, granted anonymity to discuss the private call.

The group’s chair, Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., put out a statement of support for Biden after his debate, but many of her members have yet to do the same and some, including Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., have publicly stated that Biden should step down.

The president has faced criticisms from Hispanic members and outside groups in response to a series of immigration decisions he’s made over the last several years and the group is a crucial voting bloc for the Democratic Party.

Biden in 2020: ‘I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else’

President Joe Biden today will return to the same Detroit high school where as a candidate in 2020, he vowed to be a bridge to the next generation of leaders.

“I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else,” Biden said in March 2020 while flanked by Kamala Harris and other party leaders at Renaissance High School. “There’s an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of this country.”

Four years later, many in his party are now pleading for him to fulfill that very promise and step aside.

At his event on Friday, President Biden aims to boost enthusiasm for his campaign and solidify support from Michigan’s prominent Democratic leaders.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries met privately with President Biden

Jeffries of New York said in a letter to colleagues Friday that he met with the president Thursday evening and “directly expressed the full breadth of insight, heartfelt perspectives and conclusions about the path forward that the Caucus has shared in our recent time together.”

This comes as more than a dozen Democrats in the House have called on Biden to step aside, while others want the president to stay in the race. Jeffries said Democrats have had an “extensive discussion” about the country’s future. And the conversations have been, as he said earlier in the week, “candid, clear-eyed and comprehensive.”

Two White House officials confirmed the meeting but declined further comment.

Melania Trump to attend RNC

Former first lady Melania Trump will attend the Republican National Convention. That’s according to two people familiar with her plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity before full details were released.

It will be a rare public appearance in Milwaukee for a woman who has been largely absent from the campaign trail as her husband runs to return to the White House.

It remains unclear whether she will deliver a speech or have any formal role in the proceedings.

The news was first reported by CNN.

GOP group behind Project 2025 floats conspiracy theory that Biden will use ‘force’ to keep power

A conservative think tank that is planning for a complete overhaul of the federal government in the event of a Republican presidential win is suggesting that President Joe Biden might try to hold the White House “by force” if he loses the November election.

The Heritage Foundation’s warning — which goes against Biden’s own public statements — appeared in a report released Thursday that the group said resulted from a role-playing exercise gaming out potential scenarios before and after the 2024 election.

