The Latest: Trump arrives at the White House to meet with Biden after GOP conference

President Joe Biden welcomed President-elect Donald Trump to the White House on Wednesday for an Oval Office visit that’s a traditional part of the peaceful handoff of power — a ritual Trump himself declined to participate in four years ago.

Meanwhile, House control remains in the balance with a dozen races left to be called.

Biden and Xi will meet in Peru as US-China relations tested again by Trump’s return

President Joe Biden will hold talks Saturday with China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an international summit in Peru, a face-to-face meeting that comes as Beijing braces for Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

A senior Biden administration official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the formal announcement, confirmed plans for the meeting to take place while the two leaders are in Lima for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. That will come just over two months before Trump’s inauguration.

During his campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump promised to slap blanket 60% tariffs on all Chinese exports to the U.S., a move that would jolt the already tumultuous relationship between Beijing and Washington.

— Aamer Madhani

Republican Scott Baugh concedes to Democrat Dave Min in critical California House race

Republican Scott Baugh has conceded in his race against Democrat Dave Min in a Southern California U.S. House district, ending his bid to seize the seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter.

The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner because thousands of ballots have not yet been counted.

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday night, Baugh said “despite running a strong campaign … that effort is going to come up a little short.”

The 47th District in Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles, was a top target for national Republicans looking to protect and possibly expand the party’s narrow majority in the chamber.

Republican John Thune of South Dakota is elected the next Senate majority leader

Republicans have elected South Dakota Sen. John Thune as the next Senate majority leader, completing a momentous shift in their leadership that elevates a top deputy of Sen. Mitch McConnell into a key position as President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Thune, who’s 63 and in his fourth Senate term, has promised to work closely with Trump despite differences the two have had over the years. Thune will be a crucial part of the incoming president’s efforts to push through his policy agenda.

He beat out two other competitors, Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida, by gaining majority support from GOP senators in a secret ballot vote.

Republicans are replacing Kentucky’s McConnell, the longest serving Senate party leader, as they prepare to take majority control with the 53 seats they won in last week’s elections.

Biden and Trump both promise a smooth transition

At the White House, they sat in matching yellow chairs in front of a roaring fireplace.

Biden told Trump his team will “do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated” and has everything he needs.

“Congratulations and I look forward to having a smooth transition,” Biden said.

Trump responded by saying, “Politics is tough and it’s, uh, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today and I appreciate very much a transition that’s so smooth it’ll be as smooth as it can get. And I very much appreciate that, Joe.”

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients and incoming chief of staff Susie Wiles are attending the meeting.

House Republicans say Elon Musk was a center of attention as Trump addressed them

“He got three standing ovations,” Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said of Musk.

“Out of everybody, Elon Musk is who (Trump) gave the biggest support for,” Norman said.

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., described Musk as “such a presence” during the meeting and drew a large crowd of lawmakers around him, though he didn’t get to speak to him personally.

“He’s a bright light in any room he’s in,” Higgins said

Jill Biden joins the president to greet Trump at the White House

First lady Jill Biden joined President Joe Biden to greet the president-elect when he arrived at the White House.

The White House says the first lady also gave Trump a handwritten letter of congratulations for his wife, Melania, the incoming first lady.

Melania Trump did not go to the White House with her husband for the traditional meeting with the outgoing first lady.

In her letter, Jill Biden expressed her team’s readiness to assist Melania Trump with the transition, the White House said.

During Biden meeting, an email went to Trump supporters with the subject ‘Trump is inside the White House’

The fundraising email said “President Trump is inside the White House right now conducting a very important meeting” and directed supporters to fill out an online poll about what his priority should be.

Trump’s fundraising operation has often timed his messages so they’re sent out notifying his supporters as he’s appearing on stage or — during his legal challenges — appearing in court.

House Republicans were elated Wednesday when Trump came to speak to their conference

Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas wore his “Make America Great Again” tie with matching Trump gold sneakers. After Trump’s speech, Nehls told reporters it was electric inside the room and the party must put aside the chaos of the last few years and unify behind the president-elect.

“If Donald Trump says, ‘jump three feet high and scratch your head,’ we all jump three feet high and scratch our head,” Nehls said.

Four advisers from Trump’s campaign will be joining his White House staff

President-elect Donald Trump is bringing four advisers from his presidential campaign into his new White House as deputy chiefs of staff, including two longtime aides and the political director who played a key role in his victory.

Trump announced Wednesday that longtime aide Dan Scavino will serve as a deputy without giving a specific portfolio; campaign political director James Blair as deputy for legislative, political and public affairs; and Taylor Budowich as deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel. All will have the rank of assistant to the president.

Trump also formally announced Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner, will be deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. That had previously been confirmed by Vice President-elect JD Vance on Monday.

Speaker Johnson begins fight for the House gavel, winning nod from Trump

Speaker Mike Johnson is beginning the hard fight for his gavel, a weeks-long campaign that starts Wednesday during internal House Republican leadership elections and will establish the new power centers in Congress for a Washington dominated by President-elect Donald Trump.

While Johnson has no serious challenger, he faces dissent within his ranks, particularly from hard-right conservatives and the Freedom Caucus withholding their votes as leverage to extract promises ahead.

The speaker won a welcome endorsement early Wednesday from Trump, who told House Republicans in a morning meeting near the Capitol he was with Johnson all the way, according to a person familiar with the private remarks and unauthorized to publicly discuss them.

The visit was Trump’s first back to Washington after winning the 2024 election and Johnson heaped praise on the president-elect, calling him the “comeback king.”

Biden greeted Trump with a handshake in the Oval Office, each pledging a smooth transition from Democrat to Republican

Biden congratulated Trump. Trump said “politics is tough” and not always a nice world “but it is a nice world today.”

Reporters were quickly ushered out of the room.

President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the White House

Trump arrived a little behind schedule for the meeting with President Joe Biden.

It was scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.

Biden talks education at a White House event before his meeting with Trump

As Trump was appearing on Capitol Hill, Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted educators at the White House to talk about the administration’s work to promote community colleges.

Jill Biden has taught English and writing at community colleges for many years.

At one point she noted that the semester is ending soon and her students are working on their final assignments. Then she said, “Joe and I are also preparing for what’s coming next.”

Biden then made the sign of the cross over himself and smiled. The audience laughed.

Elon Musk arrives at the GOP conference in Washington

Musk, who’s been a fixture of late with Trump, arrived at the GOP conference in Washington just as Trump was coming in to address leaders.

On Tuesday night, Trump said Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy would run a panel focused on government efficiency that would be outside government but advise the White House. It’s not entirely clear how the operation will work.

Trump says he thinks even Democratic strongholds can be won by the GOP

“We won it every way, all seven swing states by a lot,” he said, speaking to GOP leaders in Washington.

Trump commented on the results in Democratic strongholds like New Jersey and California, declaring that winning in the latter state would be “very doable. It would be really doable if they change the election process.”

Trump says it’s ‘nice to win’

Trump is speaking to GOP leaders in Washington for the first time since he won the 2024 presidential election.

“It’s always nice to win,” Trump said.

Trump won 312 electoral votes to Democrat Kamala Harris’ 226.

Trump is welcomed with a standing ovation at the GOP conference

Trump got a standing ovation from House GOP leaders gathered for a conference at a Washington hotel Wednesday morning.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said: “Ladies and gentlemen please stand for the 47th President of the United States.”

Sen. Marco Rubio wouldn’t confirm or deny reports that Trump asked him to serve as secretary of state

Rubio, when asked about it Wednesday, told reporters “those are media reports” and said any news would come from Trump’s transition team.

The Republican Florida senator is a former critic of Trump who’s become one of his fiercest defenders and appeared with him on the campaign trail in the final weeks.

Two members of Congress honored for their efforts on immigration policy

As House Republicans are meeting, two members of Congress trying to come to agreement on border and immigration policy are being honored for their efforts.

Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi of New York and Republican Congressman Morgan Luttrell of Texas began their effort in July.

They were honored Wednesday in Washington by the National Immigration Forum, an organization that promotes the value of immigration in America.

Trump is en route to meet with House Republicans

The president-elect walked slowly down the airplane stairs at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, greeted his military greeter and got into the motorcade for the trip to Capitol Hill.

He did not speak with reporters who were there to document his arrival in Washington.

Elon Musk posted on social media details about his new appointment

It’s meant to reassure investors in his publicly traded company, Tesla.

The billionaire, in a post on X on Wednesday, shared a message from a shareholder in his company noting that his appointment running a new “Department of Government Efficiency” for President-elect Donald Trump will provide advice and guidance to the new president from outside of government and is limited to 21 months, ending on July 4, 2026.

Musk shared the post with the message: “Important details”

Melania Trump isn’t joining her husband at the White House

“Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success,” Melania Trump’s office said.

No reason was given for why she didn’t accept the invitation.

The Bidens had extended congratulations and a joint invite to the Trumps to meet at the White House. The spouses typically meet upstairs in the residence while the president and president-elect meet in the Oval Office.

Trump makes a victor’s return to Washington to meet with Biden and GOP lawmakers

Donald Trump is making a victor’s return to Washington.

The president-elect’s plane landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday morning. President Joe Biden — both Trump’s successor and predecessor to the presidency — will welcome him to the White House for an Oval Office visit. It’s a traditional part of the peaceful handoff of power — a ritual Trump himself declined to participate in four years ago.

Trump also planned to meet with congressional Republicans as they focus on his Day 1 priorities and prepare for a potentially unified government with a GOP sweep of power in the nation’s capital. His visit, amid Republican congressional leadership elections, could put his imprint on the outcome.

When Trump rolls up to the White House to meet with Biden, Kamala Harris won’t be there

The vice president is spending the morning in meetings at her official residence, according to a person with knowledge of her schedule.

If she does show up later — either at the White House or the adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where most of her staff works — it likely wouldn’t be until after Trump leaves.

— Chris Megerian

The No. 3 House Republican leader says he expects Trump will deliver a ‘great message’

Tom Emmer of Minnesota says he’s expecting Trump to talk to House Republicans about how to “restart America’s economy by unleashing American energy,” sealing the southern border and removing immigrants who entered illegally under President Biden.

“I expect him to give a great message today, more like a locker room speech getting everybody ready for what’s coming in January,” Emmer said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

Elon Musk to join Trump for his meeting with House Republicans

Billionaire Elon Musk will join Trump in Washington, according to a Trump aide.

The SpaceX owner, who Trump just named to a government efficiency advisory role in the new administration, is not currently expected to be at Trump’s meeting with Biden at the White House.

Musk will join Trump’s earlier meeting with House Republicans before he and Biden meet in the Oval Office. He’s been a steady presence at Trump’s side since the election.

Wednesday’s meeting puts Biden and Trump together for first time since their June debate

It was Biden’s poor performance at that debate that led Democrats to start pressuring him to drop out and let another candidate take on Trump.

Biden pulled the plug on his campaign weeks later and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. She lost to Trump in last week’s election.

Trump is heading to a big day in Washington

President-elect Donald Trump is on his way to Washington to meet with Republican congressional leaders on Capitol Hill and President Joe Biden at the White House.

Trump’s plane took off from the airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, around 7:30 a.m. ET for the roughly two-hour flight to the U.S. capital.

A meeting between the incoming and outgoing president is tradition but then-President Trump didn’t invite Biden to the White House after he lost to the Democrat in 2020.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says it was important to Biden to invite Trump because he believes in the “norms” and a peaceful transfer of power.

Senate Republicans are gathering behind closed doors to pick a new majority leader

Republican senators will gather behind closed doors Wednesday to decide who will replace longtime Senate leader Mitch McConnell and lead their new majority next year — a decision that could shape the future of the Senate, and the party, as Donald Trump reclaims the presidency.

South Dakota Sen. John Thune, Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Florida Sen. Rick Scott have been scrambling to win the most votes in the secret ballot election, promising a new direction in the Senate even as they furiously compete for Trump’s favor. It will be the first test of Trump’s relationship with Congress after he won the election decisively and claimed a mandate for his agenda.

It’s uncertain who will win.

