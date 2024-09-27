The Latest: Trump meets with Zelenskyy and Harris heads to US-Mexico border

Vice President Kamala Harris was making her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump was in New York meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Harris was scheduled to appear in Douglas, Arizona, as Trump and his fellow Republicans pound her relentlessly over the Biden administration’s record on migration.

Zelenskyy arrived for his visit with Trump as public tensions have been rising between the two over Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

Follow the AP’s Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the latest:

Vice President Kamala Harris greets guests in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, following an even on gun violence in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Susan Walsh

Senate Democrats make a late push in red-leaning states

Democrats looking to stay in the Senate majority are going on the offense in two U.S. Senate races in the Republican-leaning states of Texas and Florida.

Sen. Gary Peters, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, says the group is making a “multi-million dollar investment” in television advertising in the two states and that he’s “very confident there’s going to be more coming.”

Republicans are portraying the investments as a sign that Democrats are worried that incumbent Sen. Jon Tester is in trouble in his bid to win reelection in Montana.

Jews and Catholics warn against Trump’s latest loyalty test for voters

Former President Donald Trump recently reissued his loyalty test to religious Americans, declaring that he can best protect their freedoms while preemptively blaming some if he loses the presidential election in November.

He said Jews and Catholics can vote for him and ace the test, but those who don’t — in his words — “need their head examined.” If he’s defeated, Trump added, Jewish people would bear blame for that result.

Among the Jewish leaders appalled at Trump’s remarks was Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism. Jacobs said: “It puts a target on American Jews. … Stop.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.