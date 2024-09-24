TikTok removes Russian state media accounts for ‘covert influence operations’ ahead of US election

TikTok has removed accounts associated with Russian state media for engaging in “covert influence operations” ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

The short-form video sharing company said Monday the changes affect accounts associated with TV-Novosti — the parent organization of the Russian state media RT — and Rossiya Segodnya, the entity behind Kremlin news agencies RIA Novosti and Sputnik.

The U.S. Department of Justice has said that Moscow remains the primary threat to elections even as a hack by Iran this year has also targeted the presidential campaigns of both political parties. U.S. officials in recent months have used criminal charges, sanctions and public advisories to detail actions taken by foreign adversaries to influence the election, including an indictment targeting a covert Russian effort to spread pro-Russia content to U.S. audiences.

TikTok’s announcement came a week after Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, said it banned Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities from its apps, drawing a rebuke from the Kremlin and the two media organizations.

TikTok said on its website that the accounts associated with TV-Novosti and Rossiya Segodnya were already restricted in the United Kingdom, European Union and not allowed to appear on the app’s main “For You” feed.

Separately, TikTok is also making some changes around its business.

The company said in a undated notice posted on its website that it was shutting down its music service – TikTok Music – by November 28. The service, which launched just two years ago, was available in five countries, including prominent markets like Brazil and Australia. It was not available in the U.S.

