Torres Small outraising GOP opponents in congressional race

The Associated Press
April 17, 2019 06:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Xochitl (SOH'-cheel) Torres Small is outraising her Republican opponents in her re-election bid for a key Congressional seat in southern New Mexico.

Federal election records show the Las Cruces Democrat pulled in $444,000 during her first three months in office after winning the seat in November.

Record show she had around $519,000 cash on hand. Republican Yvette Herrell, who lost to Torres Small last year and is seeking a rematch, raised $211,000 during the same period and reported having $285,000 cash on hand.

But to win the GOP nomination Herrell will have to go through Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys who is also running.

Records show Mathys loaned his campaign $76,000 and had $67,000 cash on hand. No other candidates have declared for the seat.

Created: April 17, 2019 06:49 AM

