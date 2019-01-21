Udall to speak at MLK event in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Udall to speak at MLK event in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
January 21, 2019 08:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Sen. Tom Udall will be in Albuquerque to attend a Martin Luther King Jr. event Monday.

Advertisement

The senator is expected to address the partial government shutdown and has been very vocal about being against a border wall.

After spending time in Albuquerque, Udall will head to Santa Fe to spend time talking with New Mexicans about the shutdown. For those government workers who have been affected by the shutdown, today is day 31 without a paycheck. 

Over the weekend, President Trump presented a deal, but that deal was rejected by the Democrats.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: January 21, 2019 08:05 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Man threatened with eviction after installing security cameras at apartment complex
Man threatened with eviction after installing security cameras at apartment complex
Thieves steal, torch visiting couple's moving truck
Thieves steal, torch visiting couple's moving truck
Popular hotel, waterpark shuts down
Popular hotel, waterpark shuts down
Govt. shutdown expected to cost New Mexico
Govt. shutdown expected to cost New Mexico
Advertisement




Man threatened with eviction after installing security cameras at apartment complex
Man threatened with eviction after installing security cameras at apartment complex
Udall to speak at MLK event in Albuquerque
Udall to speak at MLK event in Albuquerque
Bill would create committee to investigate pregnancy-related deaths
Bill would create committee to investigate pregnancy-related deaths
Govt. shutdown expected to cost New Mexico
Govt. shutdown expected to cost New Mexico
Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse excites New Mexicans
Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse excites New Mexicans