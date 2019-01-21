Udall to speak at MLK event in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Sen. Tom Udall will be in Albuquerque to attend a Martin Luther King Jr. event Monday.
The senator is expected to address the partial government shutdown and has been very vocal about being against a border wall.
After spending time in Albuquerque, Udall will head to Santa Fe to spend time talking with New Mexicans about the shutdown. For those government workers who have been affected by the shutdown, today is day 31 without a paycheck.
Over the weekend, President Trump presented a deal, but that deal was rejected by the Democrats.
