US Rep. Lauren Boebert recovering from blood clot surgery

DENVER (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent surgery Tuesday in Colorado for a blood clot in her leg and is expected to make a full recovery, her campaign said in a news release.

Boebert, a MAGA rabble-rouser, has represented the same Colorado House district since 2020 and is now also running in the Republican primary race to fill former Rep. Ken Buck’s seat in a different district across the state.

The congresswoman was admitted to a hospital in northern Colorado on Monday after severe swelling in her left leg. Doctors discovered an acute blood clot with a CT scan, and diagnosed Boebert with May-Thurner Syndrome, her campaign said.

The campaign said the condition could’ve been caused by dehydration, travel and extended periods of sitting.

The surgery removed the clot and put in a stent. In the news release, hospitalist Dr. Rebecca Bade said that those who undergo the surgery to restore blood flow and recover are able live and work as usual. Boebert thanked Bade and the medical team.

The congresswoman has received flak in recent months over her decision to switch districts after she nearly lost her seat to a Democrat in 2022. That’s piled on top of a chaotic year for Boebert, with a very public divorce and embarrassing moment at Beetlejuice with a date.

Still, her near-national name recognition and support from former President Donald Trump are expected to be boons in a race against lesser known, local Republicans.

If Boebert wins the primary in June, she’ll likely secure the seat in the general election against a Democrat in a dark red district. ___

Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

