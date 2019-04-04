US Rep. Torres Small of New Mexico rules out Senate bid | KOB 4
US Rep. Torres Small of New Mexico rules out Senate bid

The Associated Press
April 04, 2019 06:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico says she will not seek the Democratic nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat.

Torres Small announced Wednesday she will not run to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Tom Udall and instead will focus on the state's 2nd Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan — the No. 4 ranked Democrat in Congress — said Monday he will run for the state's open U.S. Senate seat in 2020. Lujan is the first politician to declare his candidacy for the Senate seat.

Democrats hope to keep their hold on the seat held by Udall, who announced last week that he won't seek a third term.

Torres Small, a freshman, won the traditionally Republican district in November.

Created: April 04, 2019 06:13 AM

