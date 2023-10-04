Virginia governor’s office says unknown number of eligible voters were wrongly removed from rolls

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration acknowledged this week, with early voting underway, that it is working to fix a problem that misclassified probation violations as felonies and has led to an unknown number of eligible Virginians being removed from the voter rolls.

State election officials are working with Virginia State Police to identify voters whose registration was “canceled in error” and begin the process of having those people immediately reinstated, Andrea Gaines, a spokesperson for the Department of Elections, told VPM News Tuesday.

Gaines did not respond Wednesday to questions from The Associated Press about the origin of the error or how many potentially affected voters have been identified. It was not immediately clear how long-running the issue has been, though Youngkin’s office said Wednesday the misclassifications had also taken place under previous administrations.

Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for the Republican governor, said in an emailed statement that once Youngkin’s office “became aware of the inconsistencies regarding the misclassification of probation violations as felonies, as had been the process in previous administrations,” the governor asked state police to “correct the process” and ordered a review.

“The Governor is committed to ensuring those that are eligible can vote and those affected will have their registration reinstated,” Porter said.

In Virginia, a felony conviction automatically results in the loss of a person’s civil rights, such as the right to vote, serve on a jury, run for office and carry a firearm. The governor has the sole discretion to restore those civil rights, apart from firearm rights, which must be restored by a court.

VPM previously reported on the case of an Arlington County man who was taken off the voter rolls for a probation violation before being reinstated by a judge. The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia also said last week it had received “troubling reports” of Virginians having their voting rights revoked on the basis of technical probation violations, something it called “unprecedented and unconstitutional.”

The Youngkin administration’s acknowledgement of the problem comes amid the second week of early voting in this year’s hotly contested legislative elections. Every General Assembly seat will be on the ballot in an election cycle that will determine party control of the Assembly, which is divided.

Virginia Democrats said the episode was alarming.

“It is unacceptable that we are two weeks into early voting and the Youngkin administration does not even know how many Virginians they wrongfully purged from the voter rolls,” Aaron Mukerjee, who serves as voter protection director for the Democratic Party of Virginia, said in a statement.

The state party chair, Susan Swecker, called for an investigation into the “weaponized incompetence of the Youngkin administration’s Department of Elections.”

Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, said in a statement that the office can’t comment on advice it has provided the elections department or state police.

“However, we are confident that the matter is being resolved as quickly as possible,” she said.

Corinne Geller, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police, told VPM the agency was making changes to the data it provided the Department of Elections to prevent further problems.

“At the request of the Virginia Department of Elections, and after consulting with the Office of the Attorney General, the monthly (Virginia Central Criminal Records Exchange) report no longer contains felony probation violation charges to not inadvertently disqualify individuals whose rights were previously restored by the former Governor,” Geller told VPM.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WCVE-FM.