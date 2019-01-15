Vote 4 NM: Comparing voter's concerns with governor's top priorities

That was a big part of the governor’s speech.

“We are going to raise our educators’ salaries by six percent across the board,” Lujan Grisham said.

Despite wanting to invest more in education, the governor did not mention the troubled lottery scholarship.

However, following her speech, she told KOB 4 that "any potential change must ensure New Mexico students benefit and are not left out in the cold."

Economy

Governor Lujan Grisham wants to raise the state’s minimum wage.

“We will send a very clear message to New Mexico families by making $7.50 an hour a thing of the past. Ten dollars now, $12 and an index to inflation so the rate is fair forever after that," the governor said.

While the governor did not address “brain drain,” losing the brightest New Mexicans to better jobs in other states, her administration said they want to work on ways to attract millennials to New Mexico and create worthwhile economic ladders in the state.

Crime

In KOB 4’s Vote for NM series, people expressed concerns about homicides, violence, opioid addition and bail reform.

The governor addressed combating opioid addiction and being tough on criminals.

“We will be tough on our worst criminals and be smart and invest and prioritize to keep our communities safer,” she said

She didn’t mention bail reform in her speech, however, her staff said she supports studying and evaluating the flaws of the current system to ensure the safety of New Mexico communities.