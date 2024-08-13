Wisconsin voters reject ballot questions that would limit governor’s power to spend federal money

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters on Tuesday rejected Republican-authored ballot questions that would have limited the governor’s power to spend federal money that comes to the state for disaster relief or any other crisis, unless it’s already earmarked.

The constitutional amendments were placed on the ballot by the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Wisconsin voters also set the field in a closely watched Senate contest Tuesday, with Republican businessman Eric Hovde, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, easily winning Wisconsin’s Republican Senate primary.

But two of Trump’s biggest backers in the Legislature, including one endorsed by the former president, lost in primaries to more moderate Republicans.

State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who Trump endorsed, lost in a primary to current Sen. Dan Knodl, a race between two Republican incumbents created under newly drawn legislative districts. And former Rep. Tim Ramthun lost to Sen. Dan Feyen.

Republican candidate for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District Roger Roth speaks to a supporter during a campaign event, July 10, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (Angela Major/Wisconsin Public Radio via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Angela Major

Both Brandtjen and Ramthun had pushed to decertify President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

Rejection of the ballot measures was a huge win for liberals.

Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, and a host of liberal groups and others organized against the amendments. They had argued adopting them would slow down the distribution of money when it needs to be spent quickly.

But Republican backers argued the measures would have added more oversight and serve as a check on the governor’s powers.

Republicans pushed the amendments after taking issue with Evers having the power to distribute billions of dollars in COVID-19 federal relief money without legislative approval.

In the Senate race, Hovde faced only nominal opposition and has been running as the presumptive nominee for months. He’s already spent at least $13 million of his own money on the race to knock off Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is running unopposed in her party’s primary as she seeks a third term.

The race is a key target for both sides as Democrats try to hold onto their majority in the Senate.

Baldwin has attacked Hovde as an out-of-touch California bank owner, while Hovde argues Baldwin is too liberal for Wisconsin. Hovde previously ran for the Senate in 2012 but lost in the primary.

The power of Trump’s endorsement will be tested in a Republican congressional primary in northern Wisconsin on Tuesday, and Democrats are deciding on a candidate in a swing House district to take on a GOP incumbent.

In northeastern Wisconsin’s open 8th Congressional District, three Republicans are vying for a chance to succeed Rep. Mike Gallagher, a sometimes Trump critic, who quit in April.

Former gas station chain owner Tony Wied, running his first race, touts his endorsement by Trump. The former president cut a TV ad for Wied. The race will be a test of how far Trump’s backing can go, as Wied faces two challengers who have won legislative races that include portions of the congressional district: Roger Roth, the former president of the state Senate who is backed by former Gov. Scott Walker, and Andre Jacque, a current state senator who argues he is the “proven conservative fighter.”

Dr. Kristin Lyerly, an obstetrician who sued to overturn Wisconsin’s abortion ban, is the only Democrat running.

Western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, which had been represented by a Democrat for 26 years before it flipped in 2022, is the most competitive district in the state, resulting in a crowded Democratic primary for the chance to take on incumbent Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden.

Van Orden is a former Navy SEAL who was at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and remains one of Trump’s loudest backers in Wisconsin. He is a top target for Democrats.

Longtime state Rep. Katrina Shankland faces small-business owner and former political activist Rebecca Cooke and political newcomer Eric Wilson in the Democratic primary.

The election is also the first under new legislative maps more favorable to Democrats.

Legislative incumbents faced each other in six primaries, including four Assembly races where the new maps pitted them against each other.

The winners in Tuesday primaries will face off in November, when all 99 seats in the Assembly and half in the Senate are on the ballot.

