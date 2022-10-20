All-Mountain West team roster, projected MW rankings released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Mountain West Conference released its finishing order and all-conference team.

Lobo Jamal Mashburn Jr. was the leading Lobos scorer last season and he was picked by the conference broadcasters and writers.

Joining him on the team are CSU’s Isaiah Stevens, San Diego State’s Matt Bradley and Wyoming’s Hunter Maldanado and Graham Ekay. Ekay was also picked as Player of the Year.

“We put in the work, not just us as a team but us as individuals,” Mashburn stated. “I think this off-season was really important for me, just the work that I put in and the work that those other guys put in – all 14 of them – so that just makes me so confident.”

Here is the projected finishing order:

San Diego State Wyoming Boise State Colorado State New Mexico UNLV Fresno State Utah State Nevada San Juan State Air Force

What stands out is the disparity of the point totals between the top 5 teams and the bottom 6 teams – 26 points between fifth-place New Mexico and sixth-place UNLV.

Boise State is interesting because they lost three starters and are still picked to finish third. Steve Alford’s Nevada Wolf Pack is picked to finish ninth after losing several players due to the transfer portal.

New Mexico flys high, however, but head coach Richard Pitino is remaining cautiously optimistic.

“I never really make it about wins and losses. So many things can happen, you know, injuries, you just never know what’s ahead of us,” Coach Pitino said. “Do I want them thinking Mountain West championships? Of course, I do, that’s why I came here because I believe we can win championships. I love where we’re at in year two. Are we ready to win a championship in a league that has great stability? I don’t know.”