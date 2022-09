AP source: Mattingly won’t be back as Marlins manager in ’23

MIAMI (AP) — Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next season, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends and he and the team have agreed that a mutual parting is best for both sides, according to the person, who spoke Sunday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there had been no public announcement.

The Miami Herald first reported on the decision.

Mattingly is finishing his seventh season with the Marlins. He entered Sunday with a 437-583 record in Miami, with one winning season in those seven years — a 31-29 mark in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when the team made its first playoff appearance since 2003.

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, right, high-fives catcher Nick Fortes after Game 2 of a doubleheader baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Miami. The Marlins won 10-6. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

