AP source: Schumaker hired as manager of Miami Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Skip Schumaker has been hired as manager of the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the team had yet to announce the deal.

Schumaker comes to the Marlins from the St. Louis Cardinals, where he had been the bench coach. Schumaker played in the majors for 11 seasons, mostly with the Cardinals, and now gets his first managerial opportunity with Miami — which shares a spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida, with St. Louis.

Schumaker replaces Don Mattingly, whose contract expired at the end of the season.

