Astros star Jose Altuve ends 0-for-25 postseason skid

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Altuve doubled Saturday for his first hit in 26 postseason at-bats this year, ending the longest slump of his stellar career.

The star second baseman for the Houston Astros reached across the plate and slapped an 0-1 slider from New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole inside the right-field line during Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.

The ball rolled toward the corner, and Altuve cruised into second base with one out in the fifth inning for his first hit since going 3 for 3 against Philadelphia in his final game of the regular season on Oct. 4.

The three-time batting champion and 2017 AL MVP began the playoffs 0 for 25 against Seattle and New York — the longest hitless streak at the start of a postseason in major league history. He broke the mark set when Dal Maxvill of St. Louis went 0 for 22 in the 1968 World Series, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The 5-foot-6 Altuve batted .300 with 28 homers and 57 RBIs during the regular season.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve reacts as he connects for a base hit against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo Houston Astros Jose Altuve reacts after striking out during the first inning of Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) stands on the field with second baseman Jose Altuve (27) during player introductions before Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig Previous Next

After his double, Altuve was stranded at third base. Despite the uncharacteristic struggles of their popular leadoff man, the Astros won their first five games this postseason.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.