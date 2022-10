Blue Jays CF Springer carted off field after scary collision

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9.

It looked as if Bichette’s right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.

The 33-year-old Springer, a four-time All-Star, encouraged the cheering crowd as the cart left the field. He was replaced by Jackie Bradley Jr.

Seattle beat Toronto 4-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) and center fielder George Springer (4) collide while to trying to catch a three-RBI double off the bat of Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer leaves the field on a cart after being injured in a collision with shortstop Bo Bichette during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) and center fielder George Springer (4) collide while to trying to catch a three-RBI double off the bat of Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer lies on the field after being injured during a collision with shortstop Bo Bichette on a three-run double by Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford, as Santiago Espinal checks on him during the eighth inning of Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette Previous Next

Springer hit .267 with 25 homers, 76 RBIs and 14 steals this season. He was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the eighth in the playoff opener. He went down in pain, but remained in the game.

