Blue Jays RHP Bowden Francis has thrown 8 no-hit innings against the Angels

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis has pitched eight no-hit innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

Francis has walked three and hit a batter while striking out a career-high 12. He has thrown 111 pitches, 81 for strikes.

Left-hander Génesis Cabrera was warming for the Blue Jays in the top of the eighth.

The 28-year-old Francis was named American League Player of the Week last week after going 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts. In the first of those, he pitched seven innings in a road win over the Angels on Aug. 12.

The Blue Jays lead the Angels 2-0 on Saturday.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis throws the ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

