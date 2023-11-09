Chicago White Sox announcer Jason Benetti moving to Detroit for TV play-by-play

DETROIT (AP) — Longtime Chicago White Sox announcer Jason Benetti is moving to Detroit to become the TV play-by-play voice of the Tigers.

The Tigers organization announced that Benetti has signed a multiyear contract to take over as lead announcer for the team’s broadcasts starting next season.

“One of the top voices in sports is coming to the 313!” the Tigers posted Thursday on “X,” the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Benetti joined the White Sox booth in 2016 and took over as lead announcer when Ken “Hawk” Harrelson retired in 2019.

Benetti posted a message to White Sox fans on “X,” “I love you dearly.”

He also said he was excited for the new opportunity with the Tigers and can’t wait to bring the team’s “energy to Tigers’ fans around the globe.”

