Cubs acquiring All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker in trade with the Astros, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are acquiring All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros, paying a big price for one of baseball’s best hitters, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a review of medical reports.

The Cubs are sending third baseman Isaac Paredes, right-hander Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith, one of their top infield prospects, to the Astros for Tucker, who is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

Tucker was limited to 78 games this year because of a fractured right shin, but he hit .289 with 23 homers and 49 RBIs for the AL West champions. He batted .284 with 29 homers, an AL-best 112 RBIs and 30 steals for Houston in 2023.

Tucker, who turns 28 on Jan. 17, joins a crowded situation in Chicago’s outfield, but the Cubs are reportedly looking to trade Cody Bellinger. They also have talked to Seiya Suzuki’s agent about the outfielder’s no-trade clause.

The Cubs have finished second in the NL Central with an 83-79 record in each of the past two years, and there is increased pressure on president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer to get the team back into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Paredes is an option for Houston at third base if Alex Bregman departs in free agency. The 25-year-old Paredes hit .238 with 19 homers and 80 RBIs in 153 games this year. He made the AL All-Star team with Tampa Bay and then was traded to Chicago in July.

