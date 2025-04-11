Kelsie Whitmore is feeling ‘awesome’ as she tries out in Mexican Baseball League and learns Spanish

MEXICO CITY (AP) — When El Aguila de Veracruz called with an opportunity to tryout for a spot on their roster ahead of the start of the Mexican Baseball League, Kelsie Whitmore accepted but knew she needed to learn Spanish. Pronto.

The 26-year-old Whitmore is a pitcher and an outfielder who was the first female player in an MLB-partnered league while suiting up for the Staten Island FerryHawks in the Atlantic League in 2022.

A week ago, the American arrived at Veracruz, a port located on the Gulf of Mexico coast. She’s trying to become the first woman to play in the Mexican Baseball League.

“I feel awesome. It’s been a great time and at the end of the day, even though the environment is different and the place I’m in is different, it’s still the same game,” Whitmore told The Associated Press. “I’m thankful to be here, develop and compete.”

In Mexico, the only woman to have played professionally is Rosi del Castillo, a pitcher who played in men’s professional regional leagues, but not the top tier.

“I’m trying to sign not just to play the game, but also this is my living. It would mean a lot to me, my family,” said Whitmore. “I never knew if I would get the opportunity to showcase myself, so, it would be an honor, a privilege, and I’d be grateful for the opportunity.”

The Mexican Baseball season starts next week, and there is not a deadline yet to get a deal done. The team has no more preseason games scheduled, and the decision might come in the net few days.

Whitmore is in Mexico trying to win a spot as a pitcher. She made her debut with the team as a reliever in a preseason game against the Puebla Pericos last weekend pitching one inning and allowing a hit.

“When I’m on the national team, I love hitting. I love being an outfielder. I love running balls down, but career wise I love diving into the details, the biomechanics, the pitch design, and everything when it comes to pitching.”

In El Aguila, Whitmore is having a chance to expand on those details with the help of Esteban Loaiza, the team’s pitching coach who threw 14 seasons in the major leagues and was the American League’s starting pitcher in the 2003 All-Star game.

“I love picking his brain when it comes to pitching and when it comes to his background, he has such a great experience playing professional baseball,” added Whitmore. “He speaks English as well, so I’m able to really connect with him regarding the game.”

Whitmore said her teammates have been very respectful and professional with her so far, but the language barrier has prevented her from connecting more with them. The same thing with the fans, that is why two days ago she downloaded a language app to try to improve her skills.

“I think I got a couple of Te Amo’s (I love you) from the crowd when I was pitching,” Whitmore said with a smile. “It’s been good, all positive, I did download Duolingo and I’m still on level one. So, we’ll see if we’re, we’re trying to progress into it.”

If she makes the team, she will have plenty of time to learn Spanish.

