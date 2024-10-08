Muggers ripped watch off Dodgers pitcher Buehler’s arm, police say

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Thieves surrounded Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler last month and ripped a pricey watch off his arm, police said Tuesday.

Buehler was not threatened during the incident, which happened Sept. 28 at the Santa Anita Park horse racing track in the Los Angeles surburb of Arcadia, police there said.

Police investigated two more incidents of watch theft on the same day. The victims were all targets of organized groups who steal high end watches in large crowds during events, police said.

It was the second time this year professional athletes in California have been mugged.

On Aug. 31 in San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was walking alone to his car after shopping at luxury stores in Union Square when the NFL player was robbed at gunpoint by a teen suspect who took his Rolex watch and other expensive jewelry.

