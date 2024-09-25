Nestor Cortes goes on injured list with ailing elbow in a blow to Yankees’ postseason rotation

By The Associated Press
New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes walks back to the dugout after retiring the side against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes has a strained flexor in his pitching elbow and was put on the 15-day injured list Wednesday in a blow to New York’s rotation heading into the playoffs.

The left-hander was scratched from his scheduled start against Baltimore on Wednesday night and replaced by Marcus Stroman. The IL move was retroactive to Sunday.

Cortes (9-10, 3.77 ERA) was a candidate to be the Yankees’ third starter in the postseason behind Gerrit Cole (7-5, 3.67) and Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.98). Cortes was 4-0 with a 1.58 ERA in his last seven starts, striking out 38 and walking 10 in 40 innings.

Already assured of a playoff berth, New York needed one victory in its last five games to clinch the AL East and a first-round bye. The Yankees would open the best-of-five Division Series at home on Oct. 5.

Stroman, rookie Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt are the remaining candidates to start Game 3. Because there are off days between Games 1 and 2 in addition to between Games 2 and 3, a team likely will need only three starters.

New York also recalled right-hander Cody Poteet from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

