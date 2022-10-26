Nola to start World Series Game 1 for Phils, Wheeler Game 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros and last season’s NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler in Game 2.

Game 1 of the World Series is Friday in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday.

Nola is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA and has struck out 18 batters in three starts this postseason. Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning in the Phillies’ 3-0 win over the Astros on Oct. 4 that clinched an NL wild-card spot. Nola, who went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA this season, struck out nine and didn’t allow a baserunner until Yordan Alvarez singled with two outs in the seventh.

The Astros have not lost a game since that date, going 7-0 in the playoffs.

Wheeler is 1-1 with a 1.78 ERA and has struck out 25 and walked three in four postseason starts. He had a no-decision in Philadelphia’s National League Championship Series-clinching 4-3 win over San Diego in Game 5.

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson

Wheeler gets an extra day of rest.

“Any time we give those guys an extra day, we do it,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday.

