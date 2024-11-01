Ohtani and the LA Dodgers celebrate World Series victory with parade and stadium celebration

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Shohei Ohtani and his dog, celebrated their eighth World Series championship with a downtown parade and a raucous on-field party on Friday.

“This is so special,” said Ohtani, who usually only speaks in his native Japanese but addressed a packed Dodger Stadium in English. “I’m so honored to be here. Congratulations, Los Angeles. Thank you, guys.”

Fellow Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto added in English, “Thank you, Dodger fans.”

Rapper Ice Cube kicked off the bash by performing “It Was a Good Day,” with manager Dave Roberts dancing and joining in on the lyrics from a blue circular stage in the middle of the field.

“You guys wanted a parade. We got a parade,” Roberts said. “Guys, let’s get ready to run this back next year, too.”

Fans crowd behind barricades waiting for the start of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball World Series championship parade Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyusung Gong Fans crowd the sidewalk as they wait for the start of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball World Series championship parade Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyusung Gong Previous Next

Players exchanged hugs and back slaps on the stage as blue-and-white confetti drifted in the air and the team’s signature song, “I Love LA,” blared. Their children played on the field, with Freddie Freeman’s 8-year-old son, Charlie, leading some of them in jumping up on the lower retaining wall near the crowd.

Players took turns passing around the Commissioner’s Trophy.

“Who else has more championships than us in the 2020s?” asked utilityman Kiké Hernández. “Absolutely nobody.”

Roberts introduced Freeman as someone who “played with one leg and one rib,” in reference to the first baseman’s injuries.

“I did everything I could to get on the field for you guys and I’m so glad I did because we got a championship now,” Freeman said. “I can’t wait to run this back next year.”

Earlier, seven double-decker buses filled with players, their families and the coaching staff rolled through streets packed on both sides with blue-clad fans. The Los Angeles Police Department estimated the crowd to be 150,000.

“This is incredible,” said Freeman, the World Series MVP. “LA really showed out today.”

Several players smoked cigars and drank beer aboard the buses on the sun-splashed day.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever been part of,” pitcher Clayton Kershaw said. “I’ve never seen this many people in my life. They’re all Dodger fans.”

A shirtless Hernández hung over the front of his bus with a beer in his hand. Ohtani held his dog, Decoy, in his arms with his wife, Mamiko, nearby.

“I’m totally overwhelmed with the amount of fans who are here,” Ohtani said through an interpreter as the bus rolled along. “It’s been an incredible year. I’m so happy that I was able to contribute. The fans and everybody has been so welcoming.”

Asked if he would take his shirt off like Hernández, a smiling Ohtani shook his head and replied in English, “No, never.”

Walker Buehler, who pitched the ninth inning in the Series finale, did a beer bong while wearing Orel Hershiser’s jersey from the team’s 1988 World Series championship.

“This is crazy, man. I love this,” outfielder Teoscar Hernández said.

Fans cheered and waved at their heroes. The parade occurred on what would have been the 64th birthday of Fernando Valenzuela, the 1981 NL Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year winner who died days before the World Series began.

The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games, clinching the title with a 7-6 victory in the Bronx on Wednesday.

A portion of the proceeds from the ticketed stadium event will be donated to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

There were more than a dozen arrests during informal celebrations after the team’s comeback win to clinch the Series. Burglaries, vandalism and fires occurred in some parts of the city.

