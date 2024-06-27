Ohtani hits another leadoff homer for Dodgers and extends RBI streak to a franchise-record 10 games

CHICAGO (AP) — Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff homer against the Chicago White Sox for the second straight night on Wednesday, extending his RBI streak to a franchise-record 10 consecutive games.

Ohtani connected on a full-count cut fastball from Erick Fedde, sending the ball soaring over the fence in right-center for his NL-high 25th homer. The 437-foot drive had a 113.9 mph exit velocity.

It was Ohtani’s third leadoff homer this season and No. 9 for his career.

Ohtani also walked in the third and scored from first on Freddie Freeman’s double to right. He fouled out to third for the first out of the fifth.

Ohtani is on a tear in his first season with the Dodgers after agreeing to a $700 million, 10-year contract in December. Going into Wednesday’s action, the two-time AL MVP was batting .306 (26 for 85) with 10 homers and 22 RBIs in 22 games this month.

Ohtani, who turns 30 on July 5, had two hits and two RBIs in the Dodgers’ 4-3 victory over the White Sox on Tuesday night. He went deep in the first inning against Chris Flexen, and then walked and scored in the third. He also hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the fourth.

Ohtani moved into the leadoff spot after Mookie Betts was sidelined by a broken left hand. He has driven in 17 runs during his RBI streak.

Ohtani could be one of the top contenders in the All-Star Home Run Derby on July 15 at Globe Life Field in Texas. He last participated in the marquee event in 2021 in Denver, when he lost to Juan Soto in a memorable first-round showdown.

But Ohtani had major elbow surgery in September, and any decision to participate in the Derby likely would involve some conversations with the Dodgers.

“The one side of it, for him to be in the Home Run Derby, it’s great for baseball, clearly,” manager Dave Roberts said. “The other side of it, on the manager of the Dodgers side of it, you’re trying to be more cautious and appreciating the fact that there’s a lot more swings, higher intensity, you know, going through the rehab process with his elbow.

“But for me, personally, it’s just defaulting to the player and supporting Shohei in whatever he chooses.”

