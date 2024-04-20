Phillies’ Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through six innings against White Sox

Philadelphia ace Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through six innings in Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, and the Phillies lead 5-0.

Wheelerhas struck out seven, walked one and hit a batter. The White Sox hit just one ball out of the infield against the 33-year-old right-hander, Braden Shewmake’s flyout to right leading off the sixth.

Wheeler has thrown 57 of 81 pitches for strikes. He has not thrown a complete game since 2021, when he pitched three, including a pair of shutouts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.