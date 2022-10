Phils’ Realmuto 1st postseason inside-the-park HR by catcher

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an inside-the-park home run in postseason history, circling the bases Saturday when his drive in Game 4 of the NL Division Series bounced off the angled wall and Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. failed to back up the play.

It was the 18th inside-the-park homer in postseason history and first by a Phillies player, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Boston’s Rafael Devers hit the previous one, for Boston in the 2017 ALDS against Houston.

Realmuto connected to lead off the third inning against Braves reliever Collin McHugh. The ball hit the angled portion of the wall at Citizens Bank Park beyond the reach of center fielder Michael Harris II, and the carom rolled along the warning track toward right-center.

Acuña stood in right watching the play, and didn’t start running toward the ball until Realmuto was well past first base.

Realmuto, who runs extremely well for a catcher, made a headfirst slide into the plate, well ahead of the relay.

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrates after scoring on his inside-the-park home run during the third inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) runs after his home run inside the park during the third inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) slides into home for a home run during the third inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum Previous Next

Realmuto, a three-time All-Star, had 22 home runs this season. He stole 21 bases and was caught just once.

