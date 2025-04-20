Shohei Ohtani hitless in return to Dodgers’ lineup after birth of daughter in California

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts welcomed Shohei Ohtani back to his lineup Sunday, speculating that “dad strength” could lead to unprecedented exit velocity from the two-way star’s already imposing bat.

Instead, Roberts said Ohtani appeared “a little anxious,” going 0 for 3 with a walk in the Dodgers’ 1-0 win over the Texas Rangers.

The 30-year-old Ohtani was activated off the paternity list after his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child in Southern California and hit in his accustomed leadoff spot.

Ohtani’s eighth-inning walk helped produce the game’s lone run. It advanced pinch-hitter Will Smith to second base. Smith moved to third on a fly ball to right field hit by Mookie Betts and scored on a sacrifice fly to left field by Freddie Freeman.

The Dodgers took the series two games to one, both wins being shutouts. Sunday’s win came with six relievers following Tyler Glasnow, who left one pitch into the fifth inning with lower leg cramps.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates the team's win following a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez

Ohtani, who arrived in Texas late Saturday night, didn’t address reporters before or after the game.

Roberts characterized Ohtani’s approach at the plate as “overly aggressive.”

“Having two days off, I think today he just came in a little anxious.” Roberts said.

Roberts added he didn’t see any signs the late-night arrival affected Ohtani.

“I think he was good,” Roberts said. “He doesn’t really show too much as far as kind of the energy. He kind of comes in the same every day.”

Before the game, Roberts said now that Ohtani is a father, expect some “dad strength” exit velocities.

“Dad strength is real,” Roberts said. “It’s amazing how hard Shohei hits the ball now. So now that he is a father, you might see some 120 exit velos.”

Roberts said he has seen players benefit in general from fatherhood.

“Some of the attributes of being a dad I think do translate to the baseball field,” he said. “That’s not sweating the small stuff, understanding what is most important and I think I have seen our players evolve in how they look at life and baseball as they become fathers.”

Ohtani appeared in all of Los Angeles’ previous 20 games, is hitting .277 with six home runs and 21 runs scored.

“I am so grateful to my loving wife (28-year-old former professional basketball player Mamiko Tanaka) who gave birth to our healthy, beautiful daughter,” Ohtani wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents.”

