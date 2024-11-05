Soto among 13 free agents to receive $21.05 million qualifying offers. Cole staying with Yankees

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames were among 13 free agents who received $21.05 million qualifying offers on Monday.

Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman and Max Fried also were given the one-year offer before Monday’s deadline. Players have until 4 p.m. EST on Nov. 19 to accept.

If they do, they will be under contract with their 2024 club for another season. If they decline and sign elsewhere, their new team must forfeit draft picks and their previous organization will receive at least one draft pick as compensation.

In other news Monday, ace pitcher Gerrit Cole decided to remain with the New York Yankees rather than become a free agent.

As a 5 p.m. EST deadline approached, both sides agreed to rescind their rights and worked out the language with Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

“Maybe the grass isn’t always greener,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. “I think he’s happy where he’s at.”

Atlanta picked up All-Star designated hitter Marcell Ozuna’s $16 million option for 2025 and turned down options on right-hander Luke Jackson and catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

Jackson’s option was for $7 million with a $2 million buyout, and d’Arnaud’s option was for $8 million with no buyout.

Texas pitcher Nathan Eovaldi became a free agent after declining a $20 million option for next season with the Rangers. Eovaldi will get a $2 million buyout from an option that vested when he threw more than 300 innings over his two years with Texas.

After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series last week, the Yankees made a qualifying offer as expected to Soto — the biggest prize on the free agent market.

Fellow outfielder Teoscar Hernández received a qualifying offer from the Dodgers.

Perhaps the biggest surprise among the group was Boston pitcher Nick Pivetta, who went 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA in 145 2/3 innings this year.

Coming off a surprising run to the National League Championship Series, the New York Mets made qualifying offers to Alonso and starting pitchers Sean Manaea and Luis Severino.

Baltimore offered Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander.

No other team made more than one qualifying offer.

Other players given the offer were Arizona first baseman Christian Walker and Cincinnati right-hander Nick Martinez. Adames was offered by Milwaukee, Bregman by Houston, and Fried by Atlanta.

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt were among the eligible free agents who did not receive a qualifying offer. They can sign elsewhere with no draft picks attached.

A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 13 of 131 offers have been accepted.

Cole’s $324 million, nine-year deal, agreed to before the 2020 season, gave him the right to opt out following the 2024 World Series but said the Yankees could void the opt out by adding a $36 million salary for 2029 to his contract.

A 34-year-old right-hander, Cole won the 2023 AL Cy Young Award. His 2024 season didn’t start until June 19 because of nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow. The six-time All-Star went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts, then was 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five postseason starts.

___

AP Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick in New York contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.