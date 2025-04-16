Umpire Hunter Wendelstedt leaves Mets-Twins game after line drive foul ball hits him in the face

By The Associated Press
First base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt, center, walks off the field with medical staff after being hit by a foul ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Veteran umpire Hunter Wendelstedt had to leave the game in Minnesota on Wednesday after he was struck in the face behind first base by a line drive foul ball.

Wendelstedt instantly hit the ground after he took a direct hit from the line smash off the bat of New York Mets center fielder Tyrone Taylor in the seventh inning. Both Taylor and Twins right-hander Louis Varland winced immediately after seeing where the ball hit Wendelstedt, who is in his 28th major league season as an umpire.

The 53-year-old Wendelstedt was down for a minute while being tended to by Twins medical staff and was able to slowly walk off on his own, pressing a towel against the left side of his head. Second base umpire Adam Hamari moved to first on the three-man crew for the remainder of the game.

___

