Umps check Padres pitcher Musgrove’s ears for sticky stuff

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove had his ears searched by an umpire for illegal sticky substances at the behest of Mets manager Buck Showalter in the middle of the sixth inning of Game 3 of their NL wild-card series on Sunday night.

Musgrove was working on a one-hitter with a 4-0 lead, and the spin rate was up on all six of his pitches. After Showalter came out on the field, crew chief Alfonso Marquez went to the mound, felt both of Musgrove’s ears and searched his cap and glove.

Fans yelled “Cheater!” at Musgrove, a member of the 2017 Houston Astros World Series champions that were found by Major League Baseball to have stolen signs.

The Astros’ cheating scandal rocked the sport. Musgrove has said he feels uncomfortable wearing his championship ring and wants “one that feels earned” with his hometown Padres.

Umpires allowed him to continue pitching, and after striking out Tomás Nido for the second out, Musgrove made a gesture with his hand across his nose toward the Mets dugout.

After Brandon Nimmo’s inning-ending lineout, Musgrove glared at the Mets dugout and third baseman Manny Machado threw up both arms in a gesture toward San Diego fans behind the dugout on the third-base side.

“I guarantee Musgrove has Red Hot on his ears,” Milwaukee outfielder Andrew McCutchen tweeted. “Pitchers use it as mechanism to stay locked in during games. It burns like crazy and IDK why some guys thinks it helps them but in no way is it `sticky.’ Buck is smart tho. Could be trying to just throw him off.”

San Diego batters had repeatedly stepped out against Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt in the early innings in what appeared to be an effort to disrupt his timing.

Musgrove’s fastball averaged 2,667 revolutions per minute through six innings, up from a 2,559 average, and its velocity averaged 94 mph, 1.1 mph more than during the regular season. His curve averaged 2,798, up from 2,722.

