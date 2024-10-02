Valenzuela is stepping away from his broadcast duties with the Dodgers to focus on his health

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fernando Valenzuela is stepping away from his broadcast duties with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the rest of the season so the former major league pitcher can focus on his health.

Valenzuela, who turns 64 on Nov. 1, is a Spanish language broadcaster for LA. The team said Wednesday he is hoping to return for next season.

The Dodgers will host San Diego or Atlanta in Game 1 of their NL Division Series on Saturday night.

Valenzuela spent the first 11 of his 17 years in the majors with Los Angeles. He helped the Dodgers win the 1981 World Series, winning the NL Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year after he went 13-7 with a 2.48 ERA in 25 starts.

The six-time All-Star won at least 10 games and made at least 25 starts in nine seasons with the Dodgers. He went 21-11 with a 3.14 ERA in 1986, throwing 20 complete games and finishing second to Mike Scott in balloting for the NL Cy Young Award.

Valenzuela appeared in his last big league game with St. Louis in July 1997. He finished his playing career with a 173-153 record and a 3.54 ERA in 453 games, including 424 starts.

