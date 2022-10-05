Verlander, Astros bullpen loses no-hit bid in 9th vs Phils

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Garrett Stubbs led off the ninth inning with a single for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Stubbs singled off Will Smith on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Verlander and relievers Hunter Brown and Hector Neris held the Phillies hitless through eight innings.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip

