White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf `impressed’ by team’s professionalism during `very painful’ season

CHICAGO (AP) — With his team slogging through the worst season in franchise history, Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf said this has been a “very painful” year but he’s been “impressed” by the professional attitude from players and staff.

Reinsdorf issued a statement Wednesday in response to several requests from media outlets, the club said. Chicago is 33-114, nearing the record for most losses by a major league team since 1900 — set by the 1962 New York Mets with 120 in their inaugural season.

“Everyone in this organization is extremely unhappy with the results of this season, that goes without saying,” Reinsdorf said. “This year has been very painful for all, especially our fans. We did not arrive here overnight, and solutions won’t happen overnight either. Going back to last year, we have made difficult decisions and changes to begin building a foundation for future success.”

Grady Sizemore has been serving as interim manager since Pedro Grifol was fired Aug. 8, and general manager Chris Getz is working on hiring a new skipper.

Getz was promoted to GM in August 2023, days after executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn were dismissed.

Chicago lost 6-4 at home Wednesday to the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, who completed a three-game series sweep.

The lowly White Sox, who broke the franchise mark with their 107th loss on Sept. 1, have dropped a team-record 15 straight at home and 17 of 19 overall. They were swept for the 24th time this year.

“What has impressed me is how our players and staff have continued to work and bring a professional attitude to the ballpark each day despite a historically difficult season. No one is happy with the results, but I commend the continued effort,” Reinsdorf said. “I expect to have more to say at the end of the season.”

