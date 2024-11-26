World Series champion Dodgers’ full share $477,441, MLB postseason pool a record $129.1 million

NEW YORK (AP) — A full postseason share for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers totaled $477,441, down from the winner’s amount in 2022 and 2023.

The pool of $129.1 million in the third year of expanded playoffs set a record, topping $107.8 million last year, the commissioner’s office said Tuesday.

Los Angeles voted 79 full shares, 17.49 partial shares and $405,000 in cash awards in dividing a pool of $46.47 million. The 96.49 full share equivalents was up from 76.56 last year when the Texas Rangers split $38.81 million and a full share was worth $506,263. The Dodgers also voted the most share equivalents last year at 94.04, when they lost in the Division Series.

Houston received a record full share of $516,347 in 2022, when the Astros divided their pool into 59 full shares, 14.14 partial shares and $940,000 in cash awards.

A full share for the AL champion New York Yankees came to $354,572, up from $313,634 for Arizona last year when the Diamondbacks lost the World Series to Texas. The Yankees had 71 full shares and 16.38 partial shares for 87.38 full share equivalents.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates in the locker room after their win against the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the baseball World Series, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis

Full shares for other playoff teams this year were:

— $182,663 for Cleveland;

— $179,948 for the New York Mets;

— $55,729 for Detroit;

— $52,278 for Philadelphia;

— $49,583 for Kansas City;

— $45,985 for San Diego;

— $11,870 for Baltimore;

— $10,749 for Houston;

— $10,013 for Milwaukee;

— $9,548 for Atlanta.

The pool includes 60% of gate receipts from the first first four games of the World Series and League Championship Series, the first three games of each Division Series and the first two games of each Wild Card Series. For each visiting team in the Wild Card Series, travel expenses of up to $100,000 per club are deducted.

The World Series champion gets 36% of the pool, the losing World Series team 24%, each LCS loser 12%, each Division Series loser 3.3% and each Wild Card Series loser 0.8%.

