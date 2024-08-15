Yankees’ Aaron Judge becomes fastest to reach 300 homers, reaching in 955 games to Kiner’s 1,087

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 300th homer, reaching that milestone faster than any other player when he connected against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Judge hit that mark in his 955th game and 3,431st at-bat with a three-run drive in the eighth inning.. The six-time All-Star and 2022 American League MVP drove a 3-0 up-and-in sinker Chad Kuhl into the White Sox bullpen in left for his major league-leading 43rd homer.

Ralph Kiner reached 300 homers in his 1,087th game, and Babe Ruth did in his 3,831st at-bat.

Chicago had intentionally walked Juan Soto to bring up Judge, who had not homered on a 3-0 pitch since 2021.

___

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge hits his 300th career home run, the fastest playing in MLB history to do so, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.