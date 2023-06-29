Yankees’ Domingo Germán perfect through 8 innings against Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has not allowed a baserunner through eight innings against the Oakland Athletics.

Germán has nine strikeouts and has thrown 93 pitches, 67 for strikes. The 30-year-old right-hander is winless in six previous outings against the A’s. New York led major league-worst Oakland 8-0 through eight innings Wednesday night.

Germán, a seven-year veteran, has never thrown a complete game. His longest outing was 8 1/3 innings against Cleveland on May 1, when he gave up two hits and one run.

Germán gave up a career-high 10 runs, eight earned, in 3 1/3 innings in his last outing, a loss to Seattle on June 22.

There has not been a no-hitter in the majors this season. Seattle’s Félix Hernández threw the last perfect game in the majors on Aug. 15, 2012.

New York Yankees' Domingo Germán pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez

The Yankees have three perfect games and 12 no-hitters in their history, totals that include Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series. Their last no-hitter came from Corey Kluber on May 19, 2021 against the Texas Rangers.

Seth Brown came the closest to reaching base for the A’s, hitting a sharp liner in the fifth to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who made a diving stop and tossed to Germán for the out.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.