Yankees put Aaron Judge on injured list with hurt hip

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge is going on the injured list because of a strained right hip, joining Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sidelines.

New York announced the move before Monday night’s series opener against Cleveland. The move is move retroactive to Friday.

Judge was hurt last Wednesday when he landed hard while making an awkward headfirst slide at Minnesota on his 31st birthday. He remained in the game and started Thursday at Texas, then left in the fourth inning after striking out twice.

A four-time All-Star and the reigning AL MVP, Judge is batting .261 with six homers and 14 RBIs in his first season after signing a $360 million, nine-year contract. He hit an American League-record 62 home runs last year, batting .311 with 131 RBIs, tying the Mets’ Pete Alonso for the major league lead.

New York lost six of eight heading into the homestand, its record down to 15-14. The Yankees totaled eight runs during the six losses.

Outfielder/infielder Franchy Cordero was recalled Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

___

AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.