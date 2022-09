Yankees star Judge stays 1 homer shy of Maris’ AL mark of 61

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:

Season HR Total: 60

Monday’s Game: Went 1 for 3 with two walks in a 3-2 loss in 10 innings at Toronto. Judge has gone six games without a home run and remains short of the AL record of 61 set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961. Judge’s longest homer drought this season was nine games in mid-August.

Tuesday’s Matchup: Judge continues his bid to win the AL Triple Crown and the Yankees can clinch the AL East title with a victory. Right-hander José Berríos (11-6, 5.27 ERA) starts for the Blue Jays.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 63.5 home runs this season.

A fan holds a sign as New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge prepares to bat against Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessie Alcheh New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge reacts after walking against Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessie Alcheh New York Yankees' Aaron Judge spits out his gum after striking out during sixth-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette Previous Next

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Maris. The Yankees have nine games remaining in the regular season.

