Cavs center Jarrett Allen is out for Game 7 vs. Magic with rib injury, missing 3rd game in series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will miss Game 7 against Orlando on Sunday with a painful rib injury that sidelined him for the final three games of the series.

Allen, who grabbed 20 rebounds in Game 2, had been the Cavs’ most consistent player in the series before getting hurt — presumably in Game 4.

Before the series finale, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said only “we’ll see” when asked if Allen would be available. But the 6-foot-11 Allen is still experiencing mobility issues that made it too challenging for him to play effective minutes.

The Cavs have only said Allen has bruised ribs.

Allen averaged 17.0 points and 13.8 rebounds in his four games against the Magic. He had wanted to atone for his performance in last year’s opening round when the Cavs were beaten in five games by the New York Knicks and Allen acknowledged the “lights were too bright” for him and his teammates.

Allen averaged a career-high 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 77 games this season, his fourth with Cleveland after being acquired in a trade from Brooklyn.

