Heat begin a new chapter: Life without Jimmy Butler, who is suspended and seeking a trade

MIAMI (AP) — For the 119th time since Jimmy Butler joined Miami, the Heat were set to play a game Saturday night without him.

This is different from the others.

Butler is gone, banished by the Heat for seven games over what they called conduct detrimental to the team — and he’s probably not going to play for Miami again. His suspension starts when the Heat play the Utah Jazz, and the team says it will agree to his wishes and try to facilitate a trade.

“It’s disappointing when you see the organization and a player going head to head like that,” Heat captain Bam Adebayo said Saturday after the team’s shootaround practice. “But the rest of us got to figure out how to win games.”

Butler has not commented publicly on the suspension. The National Basketball Players Association spoke out on Butler’s behalf hours after the Heat announced the suspension on Friday, saying it believes the team’s actions are “excessive and inappropriate.” The suspension could cost Butler about $2.4 million of his $48.8 million salary this season.

“It’s none of our business,” Adebayo said. “It’s for Jimmy and for the management to handle.”

How it gets handled from here, and on what timeframe, is anyone’s guess.

Trading Butler will be a challenge in this new NBA world, with the rules of the collective bargaining agreement limiting the ways teams can acquire players. It’s possible, but it’s far from certain. And the Heat simply letting Butler leave as a free agent this summer also remains a possibility — a move that would open up some other avenues for Miami to acquire new players.

“It sucks to see that he won’t be around,” Heat guard Terry Rozier said.

Butler averaged 21.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 380 games with the Heat, including playoffs. Entering Saturday, since Butler joined the Heat, they won 59.7% of their games when he played (227-153); they’ve won 49.2% of their games when he hasn’t (58-60).

He became eligible last summer for a two-year, $113 million extension. The deal was never offered by the Heat, in part because Butler has missed about one-quarter of the team’s games during his Miami tenure.

It was only natural that such a big sum of money not being offered was going to lead to problems. And the tension boiled over this week. Butler didn’t play in the fourth quarters of Miami games on Wednesday and Thursday; he spent some offensive possessions simply standing in the corner, almost as if he had no role.

“I feel like he came to work, he tried to perform, and it just didn’t go his way,” Adebayo said. “I feel like he didn’t want to be in the corner. But like I said, we develop a system where we play around everybody, and we just had to figure out how to incorporate him. But after what happened yesterday, we’re focused on who’s with us now.”

After the second of those games earlier in the week, Butler said “probably not” when asked if he thought he could find on-court joy again in Miami.

Saying those two words may have been his last official act as a member of the Heat. A week or so ago, Miami had no interest in trading Butler. Hearing him say that he doesn’t want to be on the team any more evidently changes things.

“It’s hard to not see him around,” Heat forward Nikola Jovic said.

