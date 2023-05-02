Heat’s Jimmy Butler sidelined for Game 2 against Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Butler won’t play for the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night because of a sprained right ankle.

Butler was hurt after being fouled with 5:05 to play Sunday in the Heat’s 108-101 victory in Game 1. He was able to stay in the game, finishing with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Butler is the leading scorer in the playoffs thus far, averaging 35.5 points per game.

Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson will warm up before the game to see if they can play for the Knicks. Randle missed Game 1 after spraining his left ankle again in New York’s clinching victory over Cleveland in the first round.

Brunson was added to the injury report Monday with right ankle soreness. Coach Tom Thibodeau said there wasn’t any specific play where the point guard was hurt.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.