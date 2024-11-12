Joel Embiid has made his season debut and is ready to give the lowly 76ers a needed lift

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid returned to a rousing ovation from 76ers fans in his first game of the season, a start marred by injuries and suspension to the All-Star center that kept Philadelphia anchored at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Embiid wasted no time giving the Sixers a tantalizing glimpse against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night of what could be — a dish to fellow oft-injured All Star Paul George for a layup to open the game.

“He’s looked good,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse said of Embiid before the game. “He’s done a lot of work to get ready here. He looks pretty good. You’ve got to go out there and do it live.”

Embiid, wearing a brace on his surgically repaired left knee, pointed skyward as he hit the court for pregame warmups and looked in shape and ready to roll for his debut.

He had already stuck around for extra work after shootaround. The 7-footer was in no rush to finish his drills.

Embiid shot free throws, worked on his post game and made soft jumpers during a Tuesday morning workout in preparation of his season debut and his first game playing with George, who joined the Sixers over the summer on a four-year, $212 million contract.

Without Embiid, the Sixers entered 2-7.

“It’s the right step in the right direction we’re trying to get to,” Sixers forward Caleb Martin said. “Obviously, excited to have someone like him back to our team.”

Embiid, George and fellow All-Star Tyrese Maxey, out with a right hamstring injury, were the 76ers’ version of a Big Three that was expected to make them one of the big favorites out of the East.

The trio instead has yet to play a game together.

“We’ve had our struggles without them,” Nurse said. “It’s important for us to get into some phase of figuring out what we look like with those guys all here and how that moves the other pieces around. What guys can get on the floor with who. try to start building some chemistry.”

The 76ers are coming off an overtime win over Charlotte but face an uphill climb into playoff contention.

There have been 20 teams in NBA history to make the playoffs after starting 1-6 or 0-7, though it’s been extremely rare in recent years. In the last 27 years, only three teams — the 2003-04 Miami Heat (0-7), the 2004-05 Chicago Bulls (0-7) and the 2021-22 New Orleans Pelicans (1-6) had such a start and went on to make the playoffs.

Embiid’s return can only force the push toward a winning record.

A seven-time All-Star, Embiid returns from what the team called left knee management and the end of a three-game suspension for shoving a member of the media.

By his own admission, Embiid says he won’t play back-to-back games this season, meaning he’ll sit out Wednesday against Cleveland. The next set of back-to-backs are Dec. 3 at Charlotte and a Dec. 4 home game against Orlando.

Play him at home in front of fans who paid exorbitant ticket prices this season to watch Andre Drummond at center, right?

No so fast.

Much like Tuesday’s game against the Knicks, the Hornets game was designated as part of the NBA Cup round-robin schedule.

The 76ers have been open since the preseason on how they intended to use Embiid this season — manage his minutes and games played to the point where they can safely navigate him to the postseason healthy for the first time in his career.

Nurse, the sports science departments and the front office face a thorny situation on deciding when Embiid will suit up this season. Plus, with Embiid, there’s no guarantee he simply won’t get injured again, a blow that would send the franchise closer to the draft lottery than chasing its first NBA championship since 1983.

Any potential setbacks with Embiid are worries for another day.

On Tuesday, Embiid banners decorated the Wells Fargo Center concourse and his teammates — and fans — were excited to have him play for the first time since he helped the U.S. win a gold medal in the Paris Olympics.

“You’ve got to expect there to be hiccups and kinks and stuff like that,” Martin said. “Understand that’s what comes with putting a new team together and bringing pieces back. Just expect the unexpected.”

Hey, it’s the 76ers’ way.

