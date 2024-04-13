Joel Embiid limps off the court just before halftime of 76ers’ game versus Magic

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid appeared to hurt his left knee in the final minutes of the first half of Friday night’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Embiid, who missed 29 games after suffering a torn left meniscus on Jan. 30 at Golden State, landed awkwardly on a layup drive down the lane with about 1:40 left in the second quarter. While play continued, Embiid limped noticeably to midcourt and gave up on the play.

After Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse called timeout, Embiid went straight to the Sixers’ locker room.

There was no immediate word on Embiid’s condition.

Embiid had 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 17 minutes of the first half against the Magic. He was playing in his fifth game since returning from the knee injury.

