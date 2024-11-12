Joel Embiid sluggish, leaves room for improvement in 13-point season debut for 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid took an errant headbutt to the face, looked gassed early in his 26-minute season debut, flopped, as the big man can — though extra seconds on the floor provided a needed breather — and failed to find his shot in his return to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Embiid hit the court to a rousing ovation from nearly 20,000 fans but failed to stir the Sixers out of their early season slumber that kept them anchored at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

He shot just 2 for 11, grabbed three rebounds and scored 13 points, not enough to prevent the 76ers from another loss, 111-99 to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night

The 2023 NBA MVP, Embiid also missed 4 of 5 3-point attempts and had a pair of turnovers.

“I mean, the first five minutes,” were rusty, Embiid said. “I thought after that, it was fine. You can do whatever you want in practice and (a) scrimmage. But the game is a different story. I’ll be fine.”

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid walks off the court after the 76ers lost an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum

Embiid, his season marred by injuries and suspension, wasted no time giving the Sixers a tantalizing glimpse of what could be — a dish to fellow oft-injured All-Star Paul George for a layup to open the game.

“I thought he got a little tired again in the fourth,” coach Nick Nurse said. “I thought he played with some pretty good competitive spirit.”

Embiid, wearing a brace on his surgically repaired left knee, pointed skyward as he hit the court for pregame warmups and looked ready to roll for his debut.

He had already stuck around for extra work after shootaround. The 7-footer was in no rush to finish his drills.

Embiid shot free throws, worked on his post game and made soft jumpers during a Tuesday morning workout in preparation of his season debut and his first game playing with George, who joined the Sixers over the summer on a four-year, $212 million contract.

With Embiid and George, the Sixers fell to 2-8 and with the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers in town Wednesday night.

“You just see how much he demands eyes and attention on him,” said George, who led the Sixers with 29 points. “For me, a lot of it was just kind of learning. He’s a force out there. You’ve got to find him, you’ve got to see him.”

Embiid, George and fellow All-Star Tyrese Maxey, out with a right hamstring injury, were the 76ers’ version of a Big Three that was expected to make them one of the big favorites out of the East.

The trio instead has yet to play a game together.

“I think it’s all about us just getting on the floor together, learning how to play with each other,” Embiid said. “I’m back. PG is feeling pretty good. We just need to get Tyrese back. Once we’re all on the floor, I think we’re going to have a pretty good chance to win some games.”

The 76ers face an uphill climb into a top seed in the East.

There have been 20 teams in NBA history to make the playoffs after starting 1-6 or 0-7, though it’s been extremely rare in recent years. In the last 27 years, only three teams — the 2003-04 Miami Heat (0-7), the 2004-05 Chicago Bulls (0-7) and the 2021-22 New Orleans Pelicans (1-6) — had such a start and went on to make the playoffs.

Embiid’s return can only force the push toward a winning record.

A seven-time All-Star, Embiid returns from what the team called left knee management and the end of a three-game suspension for shoving a member of the media.

By his own admission, Embiid says he won’t play back-to-back games this season, meaning he’ll sit out Wednesday against Cleveland. The next set of back-to-backs are Dec. 3 at Charlotte and a Dec. 4 home game against Orlando.

Play him at home in front of fans who paid exorbitant ticket prices this season to watch Andre Drummond at center, right?

No so fast.

Much like Tuesday’s game against the Knicks, the Hornets game was designated as part of the NBA Cup round-robin schedule.

The 76ers have been open since the preseason on how they intended to use Embiid this season — manage his minutes and games played to the point where they can safely navigate him to the postseason healthy for the first time in his career.

Nurse, the sports science departments and the front office face a thorny situation on deciding when Embiid will suit up this season. Plus, with Embiid, there’s no guarantee he simply won’t get injured again, a blow that would send the franchise closer to the draft lottery than chasing its first NBA championship since 1983.

Embid said he would lobby to play against the Cavaliers, a chance to spoil their perfect start too enticing to sit out again after missing the first nine games.

The 76ers may want to put the bubble wrap back on Embiid.

“I know I said I will never play back-to-backs,” Embiid said, smiling, “but I’m a troll.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.