Knicks add Karl-Anthony Towns from Timberwolves after completing three-team trade with Hornets

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns joined the Knicks on Wednesday after the Minnesota Timberwolves sent their four-time All-Star to New York in a three-team trade that also included the Charlotte Hornets.

The deal was agreed to Friday but took a few days to complete under the NBA’s complicated new trade rules, meaning Towns has not been able to practice with the Knicks in their first two days of training camp in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Knicks can’t wait to plug him into their center spot, believing his outside shooting can be the key for a team that thinks it can contend for a title this season.

“He possesses a blend of playmaking, shooting, rebounding and defending that in combination with his size allows him to compete at a level that is rare in this league,” Knicks President Leon Rose said in a statement.

The Timberwolves received three-time All-Star Julius Randle and guard Donte DiVincenzo from the Knicks, while reacquiring Keita Bates-Diop and also receiving a first-round pick.

The Knicks sent Charlie Brown, DaQuan Jeffries and Duane Washington Jr. to the Hornets, along with two second-round picks, and acquired the draft rights to center James Nnaji.

Towns arrived in Minnesota as the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft and leaves what appears to be a team on the rise. The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals last season, even though Towns was limited by injuries to 62 games last season.

Now the 7-footer, who has averaged 22.9 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range, leaves behind an All-Star pairing with Anthony Edwards for one with Jalen Brunson.

“Nine years ago, I arrived in Minnesota as a young man with a dream. Little did I know that this place would become my home, and its people would become my family. Your love, support, and unwavering loyalty have fueled my journey and inspired me to be the best player I could be,” Towns wrote on X in what he called a post to the Timberwolves family.

“Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and the entire Timberwolves organization for the countless opportunities and experiences. I’ll cherish the friendships I’ve made and the battles we’ve fought together.”

He rejoins Tom Thibodeau, one of his former coaches in Minnesota, after the Knicks gave up two key pieces to get him.

Randle was the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2021, when he led the Knicks to their first playoff berth since 2013, and the Knicks went to the postseason in three of his five seasons in New York after being one of the league’s worst teams before he arrived. The Knicks reached the Eastern Conference semifinals the last two years, though Randle missed the postseason last season after surgery for a dislocated shoulder.

“Julius played a major role in establishing the foundation and culture of our team and we cannot thank Julius enough for what he did for this city and organization both on and off the court,” Rose said.

DiVincenzo averaged a career-high 15.5 points last season, his only one with the Knicks, and his career-best 283 3-pointers made were third in the NBA and set a single-season franchise record.

