Minnesota looks to finish off series in game 5

Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -10; over/under is 203.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves look to clinch the Western Conference second round over the Golden State Warriors in game five. The Timberwolves defeated the Warriors 102-97 in the last meeting on Sunday. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 36 points, and Jimmy Butler led the Warriors with 33.

The Timberwolves are 33-19 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up just 109.3 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Warriors are 29-23 in Western Conference play. Golden State is fifth in the NBA with 45.4 rebounds per game. Draymond Green leads the Warriors with 6.1.

The Timberwolves score 114.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 110.5 the Warriors allow. The Warriors are shooting 45.1% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 46.0% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 27.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 21.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games.

Butler is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 107.7 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.7 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 101.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (hamstring).

