NBA playoff guide: Who plays when, how to watch, what the odds are

It’s go time. The race for the Larry O’Brien Trophy is finally beginning.

The 2025 NBA playoffs start Saturday with four games: Indiana-Milwaukee, Denver-Los Angeles Clippers, New York-Detroit and Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota.

The other four Game 1s are Sunday: Oklahoma City-Memphis, Boston-Orlando, Cleveland-Miami and Houston-Golden State.

Miami and Memphis claimed the last two spots with play-in wins on Friday night. The Heat became the first team in the play-in tournament’s 5-year history to win two road games on the way to grabbing a postseason berth.

Miami is just 14-17 since the All-Star break, including the two play-in victories. Memphis, including Friday’s win, went 13-17 since the break. But the Heat and Grizzlies got in, which is all that matters.

Saturday’s national TV schedule

1 p.m. — Milwaukee at Indiana (ESPN)

3:30 p.m. — L.A. Clippers at Denver (ESPN)

6 p.m. — Detroit at New York (ESPN)

8:30 p.m. — Minnesota at L.A. Lakers (ABC)

Sunday’s national TV schedule

1 p.m. — Memphis at Oklahoma City (ABC)

3:30 p.m. — Orlando at Boston (ABC)

7 p.m. — Miami at Cleveland (TNT/truTV)

9:30 p.m. — Golden State at Houston (TNT/truTV)

Monday’s national TV schedule

7:30 p.m. — Detroit at New York (TNT/truTV)

10 p.m. — L.A. Clippers at Denver (TNT/truTV)

Betting odds

Oklahoma City (+185) is favored to win the NBA title, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, followed closely by Boston (+200). After that, it’s Cleveland (+550), the Los Angeles Lakers (+1000), Golden State (+1400), the Los Angeles Clippers (+2500), Denver (+3500) and New York (+3500).

From there, it’s some real long shots. Minnesota is +6600, ahead of Indiana and Houston (+8000), Milwaukee (+12500), Detroit (+35000), Memphis (+35000), Miami (+75000) and Orlando (+100000).

Yes, this does mean the oddsmakers expect a big upset. Golden State, the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, is favored to win its series against No. 2 seed Houston.

Key upcoming events

Sunday — The finalists for seven awards (MVP, rookie of the year, coach of the year, clutch player of the year, defensive player of the year, most improved player and sixth man of the year) are announced at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on TNT.

Monday — Draft lottery tiebreaker is held at 3 p.m. Eastern.

April 26 — NBA early entry deadline.

May 3 — Earliest possible start date for Round 2 of the playoffs. Series could also start on May 4, May 5 or May 6.

Stories of note

— The playoffs could be wide-open. Again.

— A look inside the numbers of this season, headed into the playoffs.

—Series previews on Lakers-Timberwolves, Pacers-Bucks, Knicks-Pistons and Nuggets-Clippers.

Stat of the day

The only unbeaten teams in April entering the playoffs are Milwaukee (8-0) and the Clippers (7-0). The Bucks are the No. 5 seed in the East, the Clippers are the No. 5 seed in the West.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.