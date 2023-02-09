NBA trade deadline sees Irving, Durant bolster West teams

First it was Kyrie Irving to Dallas. Then came Kevin Durant to Phoenix.

The breakup in Brooklyn is rebuilding some contenders in the West.

Trade deadline day in the NBA arrived Thursday with news of a blockbuster. The Nets had agreed overnight to deal Durant to the Suns for a package that included Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation.

Another big name was moved a day earlier when the Lakers agreed to send Russell Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal with Utah and Minnesota that brought D’Angelo Russell back to Los Angeles.

“Just like that it’s a war in the West!” Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis II tweeted.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving smiles as he warms up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill FILE - Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. The Lakers traded Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and reacquired guard D'Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team, eight-player deal Wednesday night, Feb. 8, ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II Previous Next

The Lakers added another big man later Thursday when they acquired Mo Bamba from the Orlando Magic for Patrick Beverley, a second-round pick and cash considerations, according to a person with knowledge of those negotiations. The Magic are not expected to keep Beverley, said the person, who spoke to AP on condition anonymity because the trade did not yet have league approval.

More moves figure to be made before the 3 p.m. EST deadline, with the Nets perhaps not done reshaping their roster. Those already agreed to were confirmed to AP on condition of anonymity because they were not yet official.

The Suns just got Devin Booker back from a groin injury that had sidelined him since Christmas and soon will add Durant to the lineup when he recovers from a sprained knee ligament.

Those two, plus Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, could make this Phoenix team more powerful than the one that won an NBA-best 64 games in the 2021-22 season, but then flamed out with a second-round loss to Dallas.

Phoenix has won nine of 11 and shared the fourth-best record with Dallas entering its game Thursday night in Atlanta.

The Mavericks also may be stronger after acquiring Irving to pair with Luka Doncic. Irving asked out of Brooklyn last week, frustrated with his negotiations for a contract extension, and he was headed West a few days later.

Then it was Durant, who had gone to Brooklyn with Irving in 2019.

“I just love the competition now that we can be in the same conference,” Irving said.

A day after LeBron James broke the NBA’s career scoring record, the Lakers moved to get him more help by acquiring Russell — who began his career with the franchise — from Minnesota, and guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz. The deal sent Westbrook to Utah after the 2017 NBA MVP never thrived alongside James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers made another move Thursday, sending center Thomas Bryant to Denver for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. Bryant, who started 25 games and is averaging 12.1 points, could be a good backup to two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

San Antonio added more assets to its rebuilding protect by trading center Jakob Poeltl back to the Toronto Raptors for Khem Birch and a first-round pick in the 2024 draft and a pair of second-round selections.

Poeltl was one of the most-wanted centers on the market in this trade season. He’s averaged 12.1 points and a team-high 9.0 rebounds for the Spurs, who acquired Poeltl from the Raptors as part of the Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan trade in 2018.

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to acquire forward Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte and send forward Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of a multi-team trade that also involves multiple draft picks.

Thybulle twice made the NBA All-Defensive second team but he has averaged just 4.4 points over four seasons with the Sixers. The 25-year-old McDaniels is averaging a career-best 10.6 points for the Hornets in his fourth season.

It was the second move in two days for the Blazers, who sent Josh Hart to the New York Knicks on Wednesday for Cam Reddish and a protected first-round draft pick.

